Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $363.50

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 363.50 ($4.52) and traded as high as GBX 391 ($4.86). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 387.50 ($4.82), with a volume of 267,261 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £865.27 million, a P/E ratio of 730.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

