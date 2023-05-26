Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/23/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00.

5/18/2023 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2023 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2023 – Alphabet had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $119.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $136.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $126.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $132.00.

4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00.

4/20/2023 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.66. 19,575,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,833,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

