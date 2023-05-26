Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/23/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00.
- 5/18/2023 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2023 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/15/2023 – Alphabet had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..
- 4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $119.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $136.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2023 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $126.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $132.00.
- 4/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00.
- 4/20/2023 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2023 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2023 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
GOOGL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.66. 19,575,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,833,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
