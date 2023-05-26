Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.52.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,094 shares of company stock worth $9,755,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 864.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

