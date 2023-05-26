Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.06

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 110619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Rakuten Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.
