Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.35

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $176.35 and last traded at $174.83, with a volume of 184663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Quanta Services by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.