QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $103,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, hitting $107.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.