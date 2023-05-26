QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 460 ($5.72) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QQ. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.60) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut QinetiQ Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 446.25 ($5.55).
QinetiQ Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON QQ traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 378 ($4.70). The company had a trading volume of 1,366,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,219.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.20 ($4.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 354.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 349.63.
QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend
About QinetiQ Group
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
