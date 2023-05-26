QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

