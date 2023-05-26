QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
QinetiQ Group Trading Up 1.6 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.
About QinetiQ Group
QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QinetiQ Group (QNTQF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.