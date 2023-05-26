Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Reduced by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,183,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,263,000 after purchasing an additional 890,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $1,583,609,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

