PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

