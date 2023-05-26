Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.43

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.U – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.43 and traded as low as C$6.43. Pure Multi-Family REIT shares last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.43.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT
Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (Pure Multi) is a Canada-based company, which invests in multi-family real estate properties in the United States. The Company offers investors exposure to the United States multifamily real estate assets. It offers investors the ability to participate in monthly distributions, with potential for capital appreciation, stemming from ownership of quality apartment assets located in core cities within the Southwestern and Southeastern portions of the United States, including states, such as Texas, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada (collectively, the Sunbelt).
