PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the April 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of PURE stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. PURE Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 228.72% and a negative return on equity of 142.15%.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

