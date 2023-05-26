Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 11,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.76. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

PULM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

