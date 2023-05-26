Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,254,000 after acquiring an additional 225,796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,362,000 after acquiring an additional 224,515 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $285.05. The company had a trading volume of 456,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.32.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.75.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.