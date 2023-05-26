ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) were up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $34.53. Approximately 54,901,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 158,530,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

