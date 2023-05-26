ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.85

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.85 and traded as low as $48.42. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $48.42, with a volume of 749 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EET. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $897,000.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.