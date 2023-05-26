Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Trading Down 1%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.02 and last traded at $39.02. Approximately 15,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Principal Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

