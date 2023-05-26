Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Down 0.5%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.17 and last traded at $40.29. 29,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 29,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,890,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,775,000 after buying an additional 85,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,390,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

