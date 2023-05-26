Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $18,474,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 103,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after acquiring an additional 101,703 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Patrick Industries Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of PATK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.60. 21,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,935. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.88. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.