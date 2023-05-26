Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Chuy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 622.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CHUY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Further Reading

