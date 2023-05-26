Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 15,000 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.15% of American Public Education worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in American Public Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,896. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

