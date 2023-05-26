Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $8,230,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $816,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.1 %

OPCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OPCH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.58. 282,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

