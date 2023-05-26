Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. 9,419,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,179,844. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

