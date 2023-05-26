Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.02 and traded as high as C$2.02. Precious Metals And Mng Unt shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 4,400 shares traded.

Precious Metals And Mng Unt Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.93. The company has a market cap of C$22.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Precious Metals And Mng Unt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precious Metals and Mining Trust is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Sentry Investments Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies in Metals and Mining sector. The fund invests in value stocks of small capitalization companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach focusing on factors like use of computer based research incorporating and rating a number of factors including profitability, liquidity, operating and administrative costs, cash flow and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precious Metals And Mng Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precious Metals And Mng Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.