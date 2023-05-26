Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Precigen stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Precigen has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

