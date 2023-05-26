Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 11,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PBTS stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,562,953. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217,199 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. It provides technology solutions for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations.

