Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

PW stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

