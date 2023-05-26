Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Stock Up 0.5 %
PW stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.
About Power REIT
Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.
