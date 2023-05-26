Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $51.24 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000976 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $51.24 million and $86,813.88 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00123117 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00031425 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

