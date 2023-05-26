Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Shares Down 0.6%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 25,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 84,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 8.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.