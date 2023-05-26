PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Trading Down 0.7%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 10,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 26,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
