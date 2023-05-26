PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Trading Down 0.7%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 10,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 26,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

