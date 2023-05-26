Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 362,500 shares trading hands.

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.23.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

