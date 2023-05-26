Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Given New GBX 226 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 231 ($2.87) to GBX 226 ($2.81) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petershill Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Petershill Partners Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PHLLF remained flat at $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89. Petershill Partners has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.01.
