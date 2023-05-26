Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOFGet Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.150 billion to $6.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.25 billion.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 384.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

