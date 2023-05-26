Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.150 billion to $6.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.25 billion.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 384.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
