Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $27.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

