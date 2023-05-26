PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 889,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

SHEN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. 4,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

