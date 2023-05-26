PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,760,000 after acquiring an additional 151,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 2,327,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 448,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,197. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $39.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

See Also

