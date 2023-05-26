PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $333,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 93,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.04. The company had a trading volume of 45,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,564. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.51. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

