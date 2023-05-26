PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $301,000 in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,428. The stock has a market cap of $986.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

