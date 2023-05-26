PAX Financial Group LLC Has $440,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.16. 357,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,626. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

