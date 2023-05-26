PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after acquiring an additional 524,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.47. 258,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,373. The company has a market capitalization of $369.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

