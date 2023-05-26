PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 1,044 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
