PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 1,044 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.