Paul A. Uhlman Sells 995 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Federated Hermes Price Performance
FHI traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $36.06. 1,032,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.05.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.
Federated Hermes Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
