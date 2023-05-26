Paul A. Uhlman Sells 995 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FHI traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $36.06. 1,032,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

