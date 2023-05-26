Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Up to $14.08

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $15.13. Paramount Global shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 5,986,200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.08%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,814,000 after acquiring an additional 192,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

