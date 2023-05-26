PancakeSwap Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00005735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $305.80 million and $37.79 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 385,984,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,957,335 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

