P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Short Interest Down 95.7% in May

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the April 30th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

Shares of PIIIW remained flat at $0.28 on Thursday. 3,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,567. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. P3 Health Partners has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P3 Health Partners stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,711 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

