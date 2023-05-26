Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Update

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXUS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,429. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Oxus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,064.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 501,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

