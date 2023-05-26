Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Up 672.3% in May

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 672.3% from the April 30th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

OXSQ traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 227,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 153.89%. The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is -29.58%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

