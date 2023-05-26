Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 529 ($6.58) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 460 ($5.72) to GBX 390 ($4.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.22) to GBX 400 ($4.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

ONT stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 258.30 ($3.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,184. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 169.60 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 372.50 ($4.63). The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2,627.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.13.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

