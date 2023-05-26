Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSI. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OSI remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Osiris Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

About Osiris Acquisition

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

