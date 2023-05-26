Orbs (ORBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.70 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $78.70 million and $844,978.42 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,167,720,359 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.

Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

Orbs Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

